Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.73. 3,023,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

