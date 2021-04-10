UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $43.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.06. 1,495,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

