MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.