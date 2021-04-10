Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $13.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,828.84 or 0.99825730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

