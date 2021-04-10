Ditto 24-Hour Volume Tops $257,381.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $257,381.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00293677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.25 or 0.00746251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,935.16 or 1.00003121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.33 or 0.00711337 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.