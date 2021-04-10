Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.