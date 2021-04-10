Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.03 to $28.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $662.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,359. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.31 and a 200 day moving average of $481.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

