EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.61 million and $420,221.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

