Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNLIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIY remained flat at $$13.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.