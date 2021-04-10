OneLedger (OLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,978,973 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.