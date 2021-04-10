Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($6.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $10,895,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.09. 379,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $175.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.