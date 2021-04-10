Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

