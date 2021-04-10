ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,068,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.