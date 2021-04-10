The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

