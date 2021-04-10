CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,816 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $176,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

