Pigeoncoin Trading 63.5% Higher Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $180,255.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

