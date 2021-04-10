Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 345.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.57 ($4.46).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

DLG stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 303.10 ($3.96). The company had a trading volume of 5,086,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

