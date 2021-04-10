Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $51.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.59 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $48.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $220.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $226.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $257.89 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $276.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 147,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $787.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

