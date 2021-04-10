DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post sales of $482.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $494.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.89. 431,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day moving average is $368.01. DexCom has a one year low of $270.11 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

