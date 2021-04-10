Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

BABA traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.31. 19,763,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076,738. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

