StormX Market Capitalization Tops $590.43 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $590.43 million and $55.01 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

