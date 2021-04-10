Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of WILLF remained flat at $$45.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

