American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,307,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,487,867. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

