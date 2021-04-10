Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $759,675.38 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $395.46 or 0.00656174 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.