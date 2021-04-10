ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ASICS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ASICS alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.