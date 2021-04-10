Insureum One Day Volume Tops $763,398.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $763,398.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.