Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.51 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $129.51 million and $10.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 132,047,653 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

