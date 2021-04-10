Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $386,747 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.