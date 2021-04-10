Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $386,747 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.