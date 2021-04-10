Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.13 Million

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce $173.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $699.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.20 million to $709.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.55 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

