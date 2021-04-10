Old Port Advisors Buys 2,936 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

NYSE MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

