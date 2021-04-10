PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PagerDuty by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PD traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 1,048,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,278. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

