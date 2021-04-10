Analysts Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Price Target at C$11.19

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

PL remained flat at $C$11.30 during trading on Monday. 92,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,759. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.97 million and a PE ratio of -74.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.05.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.