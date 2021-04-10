IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.54 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $202.53 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00750990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,677.53 or 0.98904706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714287 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,080,257 coins and its circulating supply is 974,504,396 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

