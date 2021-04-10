GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,273.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $30,273.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00392843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00049336 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,195.69 or 0.99763451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

