Centre Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

