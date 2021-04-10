$1.04 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

FRT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 516,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.