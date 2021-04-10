CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.62 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00005691 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $126.62 million and $13.33 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,798,861 coins and its circulating supply is 36,850,712 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

