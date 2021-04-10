Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.18. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 1,966,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,129. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

