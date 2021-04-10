Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report sales of $372.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 71.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,003. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

