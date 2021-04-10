Bremer Bank National Association Has $593,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

