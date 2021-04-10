Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

