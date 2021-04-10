The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. 2,641,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

