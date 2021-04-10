Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roblox stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.83. 9,245,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812,424. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

