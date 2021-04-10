Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Shares of LON PAG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 475.60 ($6.21). 170,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 458.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 423.20.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

