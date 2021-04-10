Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.
In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
