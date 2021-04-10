Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,712. The firm has a market cap of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

