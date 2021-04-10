TokenPay (TPAY) Price Up 3.6% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $122,374.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,426.88 or 1.00046941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001251 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

