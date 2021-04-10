Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

