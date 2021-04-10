Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

