LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVZ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

