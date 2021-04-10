OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $37.88 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 17% against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and $1.91 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

